What to know about the 2026 World Cup one year out

The World Cup kicks off one year from now and will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.…

The World Cup kicks off one year from now and will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 23rd edition of soccer’s most prestigious tournament, which has been running since 1930, will be the biggest yet with 48 teams taking part.

Here’s what to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When is the 2026 World Cup

The tournament will be played through June and July. It kicks off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be referred to as the New York New Jersey Stadium during FIFA’s tournament.

How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup

Fans can register their interest in tickets through FIFA.

Who will play in the 2026 World Cup

So far, more than a dozen countries have booked their place in the 48-team tournament, including co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as defending champion Argentina.

Japan, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil and Ecuador are also through.

Sixteen teams will qualify from Europe — more than any other region.

Africa will have nine teams and Asia eight, with both also getting a place in the playoffs.

South America will have six teams qualifying directly and a playoff place. North and Central America and the Caribbean will also have six direct qualifiers and two playoff places.

Oceania will only have one direct qualifier and a playoff place.

Which cities will be hosting the 2026 World Cup

The United States will host games in Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia, Seattle; and San Jose, California.

Two Canadian cities will have World Cup games: Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City.

What is the format of the 2026 World Cup

The tournament will follow the same format as in recent years, just with a bigger field.

There will be 12 groups of four teams. The teams in each group play each other and the top two will advance to a knockout stage. The eight best third-place teams will also advance.

The knockouts will be played from the round of 32 to the final.

Who won the last World Cup?

The previous World Cup was held in 2022 at Qatar, where Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout in the final.

Which country has won the most World Cup titles?

Brazil holds that record, having won the tournament five times: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Germany and Italy have each won four titles. Argentina has three.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.