West Indies hits 256-5 and wins 3rd T20 against Ireland by 62 runs to claim series

BREADY, Northern Ireland (AP) — West Indies piled up its second-highest Twenty20 innings in men’s cricket and went on to secure a 62-run victory over Ireland on Sunday to win the series 1-0.

Ireland chose to bowl first in the third T20 and West Indies responded with 256-5 at Bready Cricket Club — propelled by an opening stand of 122 in 10.3 overs by Evin Lewis (91 runs in 44 balls) and captain Shai Hope (51 in 27).

West Indies smashed 20 sixes in total — Lewis hit eight maximums, with four each for Hope and Keacy Carty (49 not out in 22 deliveries).

Ireland replied with 194-7. Ross Adair (48 in 36) and Harry Tector (38 in 25) took the total to 114-1 before Ireland was reduced to 116-4 in 12 overs.

The first and second matches were abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled.

The two teams drew a three-match ODI series 1-1 in Dublin in May, before England swept West Indies 3-0 in ODI and T20 series.

