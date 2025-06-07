Weber’s goal seals 3-2 comeback win for Racing Louisville over Utah Royals

Rookie Sarah Weber scored the winning goal in the 85th minute and Racing Louisville came from behind to beat the…

Rookie Sarah Weber scored the winning goal in the 85th minute and Racing Louisville came from behind to beat the 10-player Utah Royals 3-2 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

In the only other game, the Seattle Reign beat the San Diego Wave 2-1.

Lousiville (5-4-2) has won four of its last five games. The Royals (1-8-2) have no wins in their last seven.

Utah took an early lead on the road at Lynn Family Stadium when Brecken Mozingo scored for a third consecutive game in the third minute.

Louisville’s Emma Sears equalized with a swerving shot from outside of the box in the ninth minute. Ellie Jean then put Louisville up 2-1 when she headed home a short-corner routine from the center of the box in the 26th.

Bianca St-Georges brought the Royals level at 2-2 in the 31st minute when she latched on to a long pass over the top of the defense and curled the ball past goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.

The Royals were reduced to 10 players in the 73rd minute when defender Ana Tejada received her second yellow card for a clumsy sliding challenge on Taylor Flint.

Louisville made the player advantage count when Weber scored her first NWSL goal with a looping header from Courtney Peterson’s cross on the left wing.

Adames scores late winner as Reign defeats Wave 2-1

Emeri Adames scored in the 87th minute to give the Seattle Reign a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave.

It was Laura Harvey’s 250th regular-season game as the head coach of the Reign, an NWSL record. She is the only coach to ever surpass 200 games.

The loss snapped a six-game undefeated streak for San Diego (6-3-2).

The Reign (5-4-2) took a 1-0 lead via a long-range strike by rookie Sally Menti in the 67th minute. It was Menti’s first goal in the NWSL coming on her first career start.

San Diego did not trail for long. Maria Sanchez whipped in a corner kick on her left-foot and Delphine Cascarino nodded her third goal of the season in at the front post in the 75th minute.

With the clock ticking down, Adames broke free on a counterattack, weaved in and out of pressure from Kennedy Wesley and then hit a left-foot shot from 17 yards out that whizzed past goalie Kailen Sheridan.

