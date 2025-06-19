Webb’s pitching, Flores’ pinch-hit double help Giants edge Guardians 2-1 to end 4-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched seven splendid innings, pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead double and the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched seven splendid innings, pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead double and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Thursday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Webb (7-5) gave up seven hits but struck out nine. The right-hander did not issue a walk as he lowered his ERA to 2.49.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams held the Giants scoreless through six innings, but San Francisco got to the Guardians’ bullpen in the seventh. Casey Schmitt greeted Matt Festa (1-1) with a single to open the inning. Festa walked Jung Hoo Lee before Patrick Bailey laid down a sacrifice bunt.

Nic Enright replaced Festa and then Flores, batting for Christian Koss, drilled a double down the left-field line to score Schmitt and Lee. The Giants had been 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position during the series before Flores came through.

Camilo Doval worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 11th save.

Steven Kwan had three hits and scored Cleveland’s run on Carlos Santana’s single in the third.

Key moment

San Francisco left fielder Heliot Ramos made a diving grab of Lane Thomas’ liner to end the first inning, saving at least one run.

Key stat

Webb’s outing was his 23rd start of at least seven innings since the beginning of the 2024 season. That leads the majors; Houston’s Framber Valdez is second with 19.

Up next

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (4-6, 3.79 ERA) opposes Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.52) in West Sacramento on Friday night.

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA) pitches Friday night against Boston RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74) as new San Francisco slugger Rafael Devers faces the team that traded him Sunday.

