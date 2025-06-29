Warriors exercise team options for Post, Santos, make qualifying offer to Kuminga

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors exercised team options for center Quinten Post and forward Gui Santos on…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors exercised team options for center Quinten Post and forward Gui Santos on Sunday and extended a qualifying offer of $7.9 million to forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Post had his second-year option for $1.9 million and Santos his third-year option of $2.2 million that isn’t guaranteed.

Golden State will now be able to match any offer Kuminga has from another team and also extended a qualifying offer to guard Taran Armstrong.

By extending a qualifying offer to both players prior to Sunday’s deadline, Golden State owns the right to match any offer sheets they may sign with another team. All will become restricted free agents on July 1.

Kuminga’s future with the franchise is one of the biggest storylines of the offseason for Golden State, which lost in the second round of the playoffs to Minnesota. He missed much of the season with a right ankle injury, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games with 10 starts.

