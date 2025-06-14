Walls, Diaz lift Rays to 8-4 victory and series win over Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the Tampa Bay…

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two hits and two RBIs apiece and the Tampa Bay Rays remained hot with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.

Junior Caminero homered to lead off a five-run fourth inning for Tampa Bay, which has won eight of its last 11 games and leads the majors with a 17-6 record and 134 runs scored since May 20.

Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe each finished with two hits and an RBI.

Drew Rasmussen (6-4) won his fifth straight decision despite allowing seven hits and four runs in five innings. He struck out three. He had allowed two runs over 29 innings in his previous five starts.

Brandon Nimmo had three hits and two RBIs while Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio each homered for the Mets, who lost consecutive games for the first time since a three-game skid from May 18-20.

The series loss is the first for New York since it dropped two of three against the Boston Red Sox from May 19-21.

The Mets are one of three teams who have not been swept in a series this season, along with the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

Tylor Megill (5-5) gave up six runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Key moment

Walls laid down a safety squeeze to score Jake Mangum with one out in the fourth and put the Rays ahead for good at 3-2.

Key stat

Megill has a 5.79 ERA in his last eight starts after opening the season with a 1.74 ERA in his first six starts. Overall in his five-season career, Megill has a 2.45 ERA in March and April and a 5.01 ERA thereafter.

Up next

The series ends Sunday when Mets RHP Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.22 ERA) starts against Rays RHP Shane Baz (5-3, 4.97 ERA)

