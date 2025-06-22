Viktor Hovland with a neck injury is among 3 players to withdraw at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Viktor Hovland withdrew after two holes at the Travelers Championship on Sunday when he felt soreness…

Hovland was among three players to withdraw from the PGA Tour’s signature event. Eric Cole, who was tied for 14th, pulled out before the round started with an illness. Matti Schmid withdrew after playing four holes.

Hovland said he felt great while warming up until deciding to hit a couple of drives and then he felt something in his neck.

“It felt fine, didn’t feel hardly anything at all, just felt like something was maybe brewing,” Hovland said. “Then the next shot that I hit with a driver it just felt like … it just cracked. I don’t know exactly what happened, but there’s something that happened and just couldn’t move.”

Hovland said he could barely stand over the ball and move his neck when he withdrew.

“Couldn’t really do anything,” he said.

Hovland was in the same group as Scottie Scheffler, turning that group into a twosome.

