Veteran Czech defender Pavel Kaderabek returns to Sparta Prague after 10 years at Hoffenheim

PRAGUE (AP) — Veteran defender Pavel Kaderabek is returning to Sparta Prague after 10 years with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, the Czech club said on Monday.

Sparta did not give details about his contract.

The 33-year-old right back, who can also play in the midfield, came back to his old club after his deal with Hoffenheim expired.

Kaderabek moved from Sparta to Hoffenheim in 2015 and played a total of 287 games in all competitions for the German club.

In 2022, he retired from the Czech national team due to health reasons after playing 48 internationals.

His signing comes less than a month after Danish coach Brian Priske agreed to return to Sparta on a multiple-year contract after a stint at Feyenoord.

