Vargas has tiebreaking hit in 8th inning as White Sox rally to beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Sunday.

Vargas had two hits and drove in a pair as the White Sox won a series for the first time since taking two of three against Kansas City from June 6-8.

Chicago had lost nine of 10 coming into Sunday’s game. The White Sox snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 win Friday.

Bo Bichette’s RBI single in the seventh gave Toronto a 2-1 lead but the Blue Jays’ bullpen couldn’t hold it. Left-hander Brendon Little (3-1) took the loss while closer Jeff Hoffman blew his fourth save opportunity in 21 chances.

Activated off the paternity list before the game, White Sox right-hander Adrian Houser allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Jordan Leasure (2-4) got two outs in the seventh and Brandon Eisert worked the eighth. Rookie Grant Taylor finished for his first career save.

With temperatures in Toronto hovering around 90 degrees and high humidity making it feel even warmer, the retractable roof at Rogers Centre was kept closed Sunday.

Key moment

Hoffman came on in the eighth with two outs and runners at first and second. After walking Chase Meidroth to load the bases, Hoffman fumbled Andrew Benintendi’s slow roller, allowing the tying run to score. Vargas followed with his two-run hit.

Key stat

The White Sox won their second road series of the season. They took two of three at Cincinnati from May 13-15.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Shane Smith (3-4, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 5.93).

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.29 ERA) is expected to start at Cleveland on Tuesday against LHP Logan Allen (5-4, 4.21 ERA).

