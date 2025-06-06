Valkyries face the Aces on 4-game losing streak

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 2-1 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (2-5, 1-3 Western Conference)
San Francisco; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries enters the matchup with Las Vegas Aces as losers of four games in a row.
Golden State hits the court for the eighth game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Phoenix Mercury 86-77 in their most recent game.
Las Vegas went 27-13 overall and 12-8 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.
Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).
