UTSA takes down No. 2 national seed Texas 7-4 for first trip to super regionals

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Norris McClure went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer in the first inning and UTSA added five runs in the third to help eliminate No. 2 national seed Texas 7-4 on Sunday night for the Austin Regional championship.

UTSA (47-13) advances to the program’s first super regionals. The Roadrunners were 0-6 in their first three NCAA Tournament appearances before winning three straight this season, including a 9-7 victory over the Longhorns on Saturday.

McClure’s sixth home run of the season went over the right-field wall for a 2-0 lead.

The UTSA defense came up big on multiple occasions, beginning in the third. James Taussig made a catch at the warning track in left field and quickly got it to the cut-off man for a rocket to third to end the inning on a double play.

Ty Hodge lined a shot to center that went off the center fielder’s glove to clear the bases for a 6-0 lead. Mason Lytle added a two-out single for a seven-run lead.

Lytle, the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, made a diving catch on the warning track in center to save a run in the fourth.

Gunnar Brown (4-2) allowed only one earned run and six hits in a five-inning start for UTSA. Robert Orloski struck out four in three innings to earn his ninth save.

Hudson Hamilton went only one inning in his start for Texas (44-14).

The Longhorns were hosting a regional for the 38th time in program history.

