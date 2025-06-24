US-owned Leeds signs Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol for return to Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Newly promoted Premier League club Leeds added Slovenia standout Jaka Bijol to its defense ahead of the…

LONDON (AP) — Newly promoted Premier League club Leeds added Slovenia standout Jaka Bijol to its defense ahead of the second-tier champion’s return to the top level.

Leeds said the 26-year-old center back signed a five-year deal. The transfer fee paid to Udinese was reportedly around 15 million pounds ($20 million).

Bijol has played 63 times for Slovenia, including all four games at the 2024 European Championship.

He helped shut out the England attack led by Harry Kane and Portugal’s attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo in 0-0 draws. Slovenia was eliminated by Portugal in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

Slovenia starts a 2026 World Cup qualifying group in September in a competitive group with Switzerland, Sweden and Kosovo.

Leeds, whose United States ownership group is led by 49ers Enterprises, starts its Premier League season hosting Everton on Aug. 18.

Benítez to join Palace

FA Cup winner Crystal Palace said Argentina goalkeeper Walter Benítez will join next week when his contract with Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven expires.

The 32-year-old Benítez, who will compete for a place with England squad member Dean Henderson, is giving up another Champions League campaign with PSV — which reached the round of 16 this season — for Europa League play with Palace.

Palace’s entry into the Europa League must be confirmed this month by UEFA because of complications with rules regarding owners investing in different clubs entering the same competition.

On Monday, Palace said the 43% stake held by American businessman John Textor — who also owns Europa League entrant Lyon — is being sold to Woody Johnson, the New York Jets owner who was the U.S. ambassador to Britain during the first Trump administration.

