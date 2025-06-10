US Open brings the world’s best golfers to Oakmont. LPGA plays in Michigan

United States Golf Association U.S. OPEN Site: Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Course: Oakmont CC. Yardage: 7,372. Par: 70. Prize money: TBA ($21.5…

United States Golf Association

U.S. OPEN

Site: Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Course: Oakmont CC. Yardage: 7,372. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA ($21.5 million in 2024). Winner’s share: TBA ($4.3 million in 2024).

Television: Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last year: DeChambeau closed with a 1-over 71 and won his second U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2 when Rory McIlroy bogeyed three of his last four holes.

Notes: This is the 10th time the U.S. Open is being played at Oakmont, the most of any course in the 130-year history of the championship. … Scottie Scheffler has won three of his last four tournaments heading into the U.S. Open. … Dustin Johnson won his first major the last time the U.S. Open was held at Oakmont in 2016. … Phil Mickelson is making his 33rd start in the U.S. Open. It’s the only major keeping him from the career Grand Slam. This is the final year of his five-year exemption from winning the PGA Championship. … The U.S. Open has gone the longest of the four majors without a playoff. The last one was in 2008 at Torrey Pines. … Xander Schauffele has only finished out of the top 10 once in his eight U.S. Open appearances. … Max Moldovan has made it through U.S. Open qualifying four years in a row. … Jon Rahm was the low amateur when the U.S. Open was last at Oakmont in 2016.

Next year: Shinnecock Hills.

LPGA Tour

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Belmont, Michigan.

Course: Blythefield CC. Yardage: 6,611. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Lilia Vu.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Jennifer Kupcho won the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Notes: The field features only three of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. Haeran Ryu at No. 5 is the highest-ranked player. … Since her runner-up finish in Arizona at the end of March, Lilia Vu has missed three cuts in the four tournaments she has played. The exception was the Chevron Championship, where she beat three of the 81 players who made the cut. … With Jennifer Kupcho winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic, the LPGA has extended its streak of 14 players winning the first 14 tournaments on the schedule this year. … Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and other top players are not playing with the third major of the year next week at the KPMG Women’s PGA in Texas. … The LPGA returns to Michigan a week after the major. … Lexi Thompson is in the field as she resumes her part-time schedule. She pushed back at the U.S. Women’s Open about her schedule and criticism of slow play.

Next week: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

PGA Tour

Last week: Ryan Fox won the RBC Canadian Open.

Next week: Travelers Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

European Tour

Last week: Connor Syme won the KLM Open.

Next tournament: Italian Open on June 26-29.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

LIV Golf League

Last week: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Virginia.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Dallas on June 27-29.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Next week: Kaulig Companies Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Austin Smotherman won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Next week: Kansas Wichita Open.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

