US Open at a glance

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club…

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (all times EDT):

LEADING: Sam Burns with a 5-under 65 was at 3-under 137.

CHASING: J.J. Spaun (72) was at 138 and Viktor Hovland (68) was at 139.

LEAVING: Bryson DeChambeau is the first defending champion to miss the cut since Gary Woodland at Winged Foot in 2020. Also missing the cut were Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson in what likely will be Lefty’s last U.S. Open.

WAITING: Thriston Lawrence was over a 4-foot par putt on his final hole when the second round was suspended by weather. He has to return Saturday morning.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Victor Perez made a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole.

STRUGGLING: Scottie Scheffler has hit only 18 of his 36 greens in regulation. His 71 was his sixth straight round over par in the U.S. Open.

STREAKING: Xander Schauffele made the cut in his 66th consecutive PGA Tour-sanctioned event, and his 14th straight cut in a major.

KEY STATISTIC: Three players under par after 36 holes are the fewest in the U.S. Open since only one player was under par at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

NOTEWORTHY: Adam Scott is the only player without a round over par (70-70).

QUOTEWORTHY: “I think he was sort of like, ‘Wow, I did it.’ It’s hard to regroup the way you were before. Tiger Woods didn’t have any trouble going after everything he could get, but not everybody can do that.” — Johnny Miller on Rory McIlroy’s performance since he won the Masters for the career Grand Slam.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.