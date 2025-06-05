US Open ’25: Players to watch at Oakmont for the US Open

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Players to watch at the 125th U.S. Open, to be played June 12-15 at Oakmont Country…

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Players to watch at the 125th U.S. Open, to be played June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club:

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 29

Country: United States

World ranking: 1

Worldwide wins: 19

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024), PGA Championship (2025)

U.S. Open appearances: 7

Best finish: Runner-up in 2022 at The Country Club

Backspin: The dominant player in golf the last three years, Scheffler has won three of his last four tournaments by a combined 17 shots. A victory would send him to the British Open with a shot at the career Grand Slam.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 3-1

Xander Schauffele

Age: 31

Country: United States

World ranking: 3

Worldwide wins: 12

Majors: PGA Championship (2024), British Open (2024)

U.S. Open appearances: 8

Best finish: Tie for third in 2019 at Pebble Beach

Backspin: Schauffele has played the U.S. Open more consistently better than the other three majors. The only time he has finished out of the top 10 was a tie for 14th in 2022. He is starting to find his form after missing two months with a rib injury.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 16-1

Jon Rahm

Age: 30

Country: Spain

World ranking: 76

Worldwide wins: 22

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021)

U.S. Open appearances: 8

Best finish: Won at Torrey Pines in 2021

Backspin: Rahm pushed Scheffler down the stretch at the PGA Championship, his first time seriously contending in a major since joining LIV Golf. He has yet to win on LIV Golf this year. Rahm was low amateur at Oakmont in the 2016 U.S. Open.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 11-1

Rory McIlroy

Age: 36

Country: Northern Ireland

World ranking: 2

Worldwide wins: 40

Majors: Masters (2025), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014)

U.S. Open appearances: 16

Best finish: Won at Congressional in 2011

Backspin: McIlroy achieved a lifetime dream by winning the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam. He was never a factor in the PGA Championship and gained more attention for declining to speak to the media after all four rounds. Driving is key. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 7-1

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 31

Country: United States

World ranking: 10

Worldwide wins: 13

Majors: U.S. Open (2020, 2024)

U.S. Open appearances: 10

Best finish: Won at Winged Foot in 2020 and Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024

Backspin: DeChambeau has become golf’s best entertainer and LIV’s biggest threat in the majors. He has finished in the top 5 in four of his last five majors. He tied for 15th at Oakmont in 2016 in his first U.S. Open as a pro.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 8-1

Justin Thomas

Age: 32

Country: United States

World ranking: 5

Worldwide wins: 16

Majors: PGA Championship (2017, 2022)

U.S. Open appearances: 10

Best finish: Tie for eighth in 2020 at Winged Foot

Backspin: He won the RBC Heritage to end three years without a victory but already was showing he was back to his old form. Thomas has not finished in the top 10 in his last four majors.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 25-1

Brooks Koepka

Age: 35

Country: United States

World ranking: 404

Worldwide wins: 17

Majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023)

U.S. Open appearances: 11

Best finish: Won at Erin Hills in 2017 and at Shinnecock Hills in 2018

Backspin: Each major brings more attention on Koepka, who has not finished one in the top 10 since he won the PGA Championship in 2023. He has missed the cut in both majors this year.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 40-1

Sepp Straka

Age: 32

Country: Austria

World ranking: 7

Worldwide wins: 4

Majors: None

U.S. Open appearances: 4

Best finish: Tie for 28th at Pebble Beach in 2019

Backspin: He quietly has become one of the biggest threats in golf with his ball striking. Straka joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour. The majors are the next frontier. He has missed the cut in both of them this year.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 40-1

Dustin Johnson

Age: 40

Country: United States

World ranking: 854

Worldwide wins: 29

Majors: Masters (2020), U.S. Open (2016)

U.S. Open appearances: 17

Best finish: Won at Oakmont in 2016

Backspin: Johnson returns to the site of his first major championship at somewhat of a crossroads. He feels his game is close. The results suggest otherwise. He is going on 16 months without a win anywhere. He has missed the cut in five of his last seven majors.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 125-1

Phil Mickelson

Age: 54

Country: United States

World ranking: 1,162

Worldwide wins: 47

Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), British Open (2013)

U.S. Open appearances: 33

Best finish: Runner-up a record six times, most recently in 2013 at Merion

Backspin: This will be Mickelson’s 34th U.S. Open and possibly his last. His exemption from winning the PGA Championship runs out this year. Mickelson already received one special exemption in 2021 (that he didn’t need when he won the PGA). He has missed the cut in five of his last eight U.S. Opens.

BetMGM Sportsbook odds: 300-1

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.