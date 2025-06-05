US Open ’25: Facts and figures for the 125th championship

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Facts and figures for the 125th U.S. Open golf championship: Dates: June 12-15. Site: Oakmont Country…

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Facts and figures for the 125th U.S. Open golf championship:

Dates: June 12-15.

Site: Oakmont Country Club.

Length: 7,349 yards.

Par: 70.

Cut: Top 60 and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players.

Purse: TBA. Last year: $21.5 million.

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last year: Bryson DeChambeau got up-and-down from 55 yards away in a bunker, making a 4-foot putt for a 1-over 71 and a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No. 2. McIlroy had the lead late in the round but bogeyed three of his last four holes. That included missing a 30-inch par putt on the 16th hole and a par putt just inside 4 feet on the last hole. DeChambeau captured his second U.S. Open.

Last time at Oakmont: Dustin Johnson closed with a 1-under 69 to rally from a four-shot deficit and win his first major in the 2016 U.S. Open. He won by three shots after getting a two-shot penalty following the final round for his ball moving on the fifth green.

U.S. Open champions at Oakmont: Dustin Johnson (2016), Angel Cabrera (2007), Ernie Els (1994), Larry Nelson (1983), Johnny Miller (1973), Jack Nicklaus (1962), Ben Hogan (1953), Sam Parks Jr. (1935), Tommy Armour (1927).

The money line (BetMGM Sportsbook): Scottie Scheffler (+300), Rory McIlroy (+700), Bryson DeChambeau (+800), Jon Rahm (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1600).

Grand slammed: This is Phil Mickelson’s final year of eligibility for the U.S. Open. It is the only major keeping him from the career Grand Slam and he has not finished better than a tie for 28th in his 10 previous attempts at getting the last leg.

Halfway home: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa could get the third leg of the career Grand Slam by winning the U.S. Open.

Key statistic: In the nine U.S. Opens at Oakmont, only eight players have shot lower than 280.

Noteworthy: The U.S. Open has not been decided in a playoff since 2008, the longest stretch of the four majors.

Quoteworthy: “The cliche statement of golf is a marathon, it seems to be the most true feeling when you play at U.S. Opens. You just feel like you’re going to war every day.” — Xander Schauffele.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (USA Network), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 8 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).

