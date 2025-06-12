Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Stanley Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of Underdog promo code WTOP ahead of Thursday night’s NHL and MLB games. There are three different types of offers on the table for players. Start signing up by clicking here .







New users in SC, WI and ND will be eligible for up to $1,000 in deposit match bonuses. Players in MN and AL can play $5 to win a $50 bonus. Signing up in GA or UT will unlock a combination of the $50 bonus and deposit match. Anyone in a different state will be randomly assigned one of the three offers.

This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. Underdog Sports will have options for daily fantasy players on the NHL, MLB, NBA, US Open and more.

Click here to unlock Underdog promo code WTOP and start with a sign-up bonus on the Stanley Cup Final, MLB or any other sport.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers Multiple Sign-Up Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of the Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in Any Other Eligible State In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, players will be eligible for a state-specific offer on Underdog Sports. Take a closer look at the state-by-state breakdown:

Secure $1,000 in deposit match bonuses in SC, WI and ND.

Play $5 to get a $50 Bonus in MN and AL.

Receive a combination of the above offers in GA and UT.

Players in all other states will be eligible for one of the three above offers.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Signing up with Underdog Sports is the only way to lock in these offers. New players can hit the ground running in a few simple steps:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input promo code WTOP and answer the required prompts to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit.

From there, players are ready to start grabbing bonuses and making picks on everything from the US Open and MLB to the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals. There should be something for every sports fan on Underdog Sports.

Thursday MLB Matchups

There are tons of different ways for players to get in on the action during the MLB season. Daily fantasy players can make picks on superstars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Bobby Witt Jr., and more. Take a look at the Thursday night matchups: