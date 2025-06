UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE c-clinched conference; p-clinched playoff Week 9 Friday, May 23 St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13 Saturday,…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

c-clinched conference; p-clinched playoff

Week 9

Friday, May 23

St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13

Saturday, May 24

Arlington 30, Memphis 12

Birmingham 26, Michigan 22

Sunday, May 25

Houston 24, DC 21

Week 10

Friday, May 30

St. Louis 13, DC 8

Saturday, May 31

Houston 19, Michigan 12

Sunday, June 1

Arlington 23 San Antonio 6

Birmingham 46, Memphis 9

Conference Championship

Sunday, June 8

USFL

Michigan 44, Birmingham 29

XFL

DC 36, St. Louis 18

UFL Championship

At The Dome at America’s Center

St. Louis

DC vs. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.