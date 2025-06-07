UFC Betting Promos: Win $3,000+ in Bonuses on Dvalishvili-O’Malley

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services These UFC betting promos will set up players with the top bonuses for Saturday's fights. Players who sign up and claim these offers can start betting on Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili or any other fighter.

Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars and Fanatics ahead of UFC 316. Start locking in bonuses, safety net bets, profit boosts and other offers.

UFC Betting Promos Deliver $3,000 in Total Bonuses

Sportsbook UFC 316 Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Bet $5, Score $200 Bonus After a Win Bet365 Grab $150 Instant Bonus or Use $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 (Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) Caesars Bet $1, Collect (10) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (Bet $50, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV or Bet $30, Get $300 Guaranteed Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

Sean O’Malley is getting a second chance at Merab Dvalishvili after losing to him in September. It only takes one punch or kick to completely change a fight. Players who redeem these offers can place wagers on any of the fights at UFC 316. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these UFC betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 to Win $300 Bonus







Click here to register with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo ahead of UFC 316. New users can start with a $5 bet on UFC 316 or any other available market. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Win $200 Bonus on Dvalishvili-O’Malley







Click here to sign up and claim this FanDuel promo. Create a new account in a matter of minutes and start with a 40-1 odds boost. Bet $5 on the UFC or any other event this weekend. Start with a winning bet to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $150 Promo or $1K Safety Net







Sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 by clicking here . Create a new account and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses. Anyone who wants to go bigger on a first bet can do so with a $1,000 safety net bet. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: How to Claim $150 Bonus







Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and grab a sign-up bonus. New players in select states can place a $10 bet on UFC 316 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Players who sign up in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 100% Profit Boost







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW by clicking here . New users can start with a $1 bet on the UFC, NBA, NHL, MLB, French Open, golf and more. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts to use throughout the weekend.

Fanatics Sportsbook Delivers 3 Sign-Up Options







There are three different offers on the table for new players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Click here to sign up. Here is a quick look at each offer:

10 $100 No-Sweat Bets

Bet $50, Win $250 Bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

Bet $30, Win $300 Bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

