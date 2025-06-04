Ronaldo leads Portugal to Nations League final with its first win over Germany in 25 years

MUNICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has led Portugal to its first win over Germany in 25 years. The 40-year-old Ronaldo…

The 40-year-old Ronaldo captained the team and scored his 137th international goal as Portugal came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in Munich in their Nations League semifinal on Wednesday.

It was Portugal’s first win in Germany since a World Cup qualifier in Stuttgart in October 1985 — some six months after a future superstar was born in Madeira.

On his record-extending 220th appearance, Ronaldo became the oldest player to ever score against Germany while ending his “curse.” The former Real Madrid star lost each of the previous five games he’d played against Germany.

Portugal hadn’t beaten Germany since Sérgio Conceição scored a hat trick for a 3-0 victory at Euro 2000.

On Wednesday, Conceição’s son — 22-year-old Francisco Conceição — pulled Portugal level just five minutes after making his entrance with a brilliant long-range strike inside the far post after he surged past Robin Gosens like he wasn’t there.

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz had given Germany a 48th-minute lead with a perfectly placed header inside the right post, but Portugal coach Roberto Martínez made his changes count as he brought on Conceição and Champions League winner Vitinha among the substitutes.

Vitinha excelled as Portugal finished the game in the ascendancy just four days after he helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League final against Inter Milan in the same stadium on Saturday.

Germany needed goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at his best to prevent the visitors from scoring any more.

“When we’re not at 100% then we can’t compete with the top teams,” said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who was missing Jamal Musiala among others.

PSG wing backs João Neves and Nuno Mendes both started for Portugal, while Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade started for his Germany debut and had the home team’s best first-half chance saved by Diogo Costa.

Conceição made his mark in the 63rd. Mendes gave Ronaldo a simple finish five minutes after that.

“It could have been more,” Mendes said.

France plays Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday in the other semifinal, with Germany awaiting the loser to decide third place.

