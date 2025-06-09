Tyler Adams to miss US-Switzerland friendly because of foot injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams will miss Tuesday night’s friendly against Switzerland because of a foot injury.…

“I hope it’s not a big issue,” coach Mauricio Pochettino said Monday. “I think we can manage in a good way and rest him a few days and then see if he can be ready for the Gold Cup.”

Adams played the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Turkey.

The Americans open the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday. They already are missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna. Some are hurt, some want time off and some will be at the Club World Cup.

The U.S. will be trying to avoid its first four-game losing streak since dropping five straight in 2007.

Pochettino praised goalkeeper Matt Freese, who made his debut against Turkey in place of Matt Turner, the U.S. starter since 2022. Turner did not play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

“He was very, very good,” Pochettino said. “Things that he needs to prove? Of course. But he needs to play and needs games with the national team. … He has amazing potential. Yes, it’s a good competition for us, now to discover than he can cope with the pressure to play in front of the national team.”

Pochettino amplified on his comments last month that “if you arrive to the camp and you want to spend nice time, play golf, go for a dinner, visit my family, visit my friend, that is the culture that we want to create? No, no, no, no, no.”

“I’m very much in favor that young players, this generation of players, need time off to their things, have fun,” he said, speaking in Spanish. “You can spend time with you family, enjoy dinner, play some golf. Of course you can do all of that, but then I want to have 11 lions, wolves or whatever animal you like, the most aggressive, then came out to play in a life or death fight.”

