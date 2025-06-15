Twins scratch Byron Buxton from series finale vs. Astros after being hit by pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was scratched from Sunday’s lineup a day after being hit on…

HOUSTON (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was scratched from Sunday’s lineup a day after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Buxton left Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros with a bruised elbow after Hunter Brown’s throw in the sixth inning of a 3-2 loss.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game they didn’t believe the injury was serious and that Buxton was listed as day to day.

Buxton — scratched about an hour before first pitch — had been scheduled to lead off and play center field in the series finale. He was replaced in center field by Harrison Bader.

Buxton is batting .273 with 11 homers and 41 RBIs in 54 games this season.

He missed about two weeks last month after sustaining a concussion in a collision with Carlos Correa.

