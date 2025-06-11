Twins’ Byron Buxton hits 479-foot homer, second-longest in majors this season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit the second-longest home run in the majors this season, a 479-foot, three-run shot for…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit the second-longest home run in the majors this season, a 479-foot, three-run shot for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Buxton connected off Rangers starter Jack Leiter in the third inning, with the ball landing in the second deck in center field. It was the longest of Buxton’s 144 career home runs.

“That’s big boy status,” Buxton said. “I ain’t going to lie. I knew that was a good one.”

Mike Trout has the longest this season, a 484-footer for the Los Angeles Angels on April 19.

Buxton moved into sole possession of 15th place on the Twins’ career home run list, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Joe Mauer.

The mammoth homer was the fifth-longest home run in Target Field history since it opened in 2010, according to the Twins. It drew plenty of praise from his teammates in the clubhouse after the game.

“As soon as he hit, the sound of the bat, I knew it was gone,” said left fielder Willi Castro, who hit a two-run triple in the game. “He’s really got pop. He’s one of the best players in the league. ”

In the half inning before the homer, Buxton made a spectacular diving catch in center field against Marcus Semien for the third out. That drew a standing ovation from the fans at Target Field.

“We saw some things from our center fielder that you probably won’t forget,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Pat on the back to everyone who was at the ballpark tonight to be able to watch what he did out there. One of the more mesmerizing performances that you’ll ever see on a field.”

In 10 games since returning from the injured list with a concussion, Buxton is batting .350 with 14 RBI and three stolen bases. His 11 home runs lead the Twins.

