Tuesday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Cin. Moeller 8, Thomas Worthington 6
Grove City 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 6
Lewis Center Olentangy 10, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0
W. Chester Lakota W. 1, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Division II=
Loveland 13, Ashville Teays Valley 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Trenton Edgewood 2
Division III=
Hamilton Badin 12, Monroe 2
Vandalia Butler 5, Hamilton Ross 2
Division IV=
Canfield 10, Hubbard 2
Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 1, Girard 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 12, Carrollton 2
Division V=
Ironton 11, Cin. Christian 5
St. Paris Graham 7, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Division VI=
Ft. Recovery 6, Cin. Summit 2
Sherwood Fairview 6, Cin. Country Day 4
Division VII=
Tiffin Calvert 14, McDonald 4
Warren JFK 8, Ashtabula St John 1
