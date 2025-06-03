Tuesday’s Scores

PREP BASEBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Regional Semifinal= Division I= Cin. Moeller 8, Thomas Worthington 6 Grove City 7, Lewis Center Olentangy…

PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Cin. Moeller 8, Thomas Worthington 6

Grove City 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 6

Lewis Center Olentangy 10, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 1, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Division II=

Loveland 13, Ashville Teays Valley 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Trenton Edgewood 2

Division III=

Hamilton Badin 12, Monroe 2

Vandalia Butler 5, Hamilton Ross 2

Division IV=

Canfield 10, Hubbard 2

Chillicothe Unioto 1, London 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 1, Girard 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 12, Carrollton 2

Division V=

Ironton 11, Cin. Christian 5

St. Paris Graham 7, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Division VI=

Ft. Recovery 6, Cin. Summit 2

Sherwood Fairview 6, Cin. Country Day 4

Division VII=

Tiffin Calvert 14, McDonald 4

Warren JFK 8, Ashtabula St John 1

