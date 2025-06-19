Trawlerman turns on the style to win the Gold Cup on Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot

ASCOT, England (AP) — On a sun-kissed day showcasing elegance and fashion at Royal Ascot, Trawlerman turned on the style…

ASCOT, England (AP) — On a sun-kissed day showcasing elegance and fashion at Royal Ascot, Trawlerman turned on the style to win the signature Gold Cup by seven lengths on Thursday.

Jockey William Buick rode the favorite to victory in the top race of the week and earned a first prize of $500,000 for Trawlerman’s owner, the Dubai-based Godolphin operation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla handed out the Gold Cup and medals after the race to Buick, trainer John Gosden and members of Godolphin.

Trawlerman was second to the now-retired Kyprios in the Gold Cup last year but went one better.

It was Ladies’ Day at the royal meeting, meaning there was a display of towering and sometimes outlandish hats from racegoers in sweltering temperatures.

