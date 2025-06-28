Toronto takes down the Timbers 3-0 for rare home win

TORONTO (AP) — Alonso Coello and Tyrese Spicer each scored to help injury-depleted Toronto beat the Portland Timbers 3-0 on…

TORONTO (AP) — Alonso Coello and Tyrese Spicer each scored to help injury-depleted Toronto beat the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Saturday night.

Toronto (4-10-5) snapped a five-game winless run (0-4-1) at home. Before Saturday, it had collected just five of a possible 33 points at home (1-7-3).

Portland (8-5-6) entered having lost just one of its last seven outings (3-1-3).

Coello scored on a free kick in the 11th minute when he fired the ball past the Portland wall and Canadian goalkeeper James Pantemis for his second MLS goal.

Spicer made it 2-0 in the 56th. Pantemis made a lunging one-handed save to stop Kosi Thompson’s header but the ball went back to Spicer, who sent it home for his second of the season.

Toronto added an insurance goal in stoppage time, with Derrick Etienne Jr.’s cross bouncing in off Portland defender Ian Smith with TFC forward Deandre Kerr nearby.

Sean Johnson posted his fifth clean sheet of the season after Portland attempted just four shots, none on target.

Only five of TFC’s remaining 15 games are at home.

