Toye, Joveljic each score stoppage-time goals, Sporting KC beats Charlotte 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mason Toye and Dejan Joveljic each scored a goal in stoppage time and John Pulskamp had four saves to help Sporting Kansas City beat Charlotte FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Toye scored his first goal of the season when he put away a first-touch finish from the center of the area, off a long ball played ahead by Manu García, to make it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time and Joveljic scored the winner about three minutes later. García, from beyond midfield, played an arcing ball to a charging Santiago Muñóz, who headed to ball forward and then rolled a cross to Jovelic for the finish into a wide-open net.

Idan Toklomati scored on a back-heel shot in the 34th minute to give Charlotte (8-10-1) a 1-0 lead.

Kansas City (5-10-4) had lost back-to-back games, 3-1 at Los Angeles FC and a 4-2 at home to FC Dallas.

