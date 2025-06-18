Thunder try to secure NBA Finals victory over the Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 222.5

NBA FINALS: Thunder lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Indiana Pacers in game six of the NBA Finals. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 120-109 in the last meeting on Tuesday. Jalen Williams led the Thunder with 40 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 28.

The Pacers have gone 29-12 in home games. Indiana averages 117.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 32-8 away from home. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The 117.4 points per game the Pacers score are 9.8 more points than the Thunder allow (107.6). The Thunder score 5.4 more points per game (120.5) than the Pacers give up (115.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 23.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: day to day (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (calf).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

