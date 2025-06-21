Thunder, Pacers set for winner-take-all game 7 in NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 215

NBA FINALS: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the NBA Finals. The Pacers defeated the Thunder 108-91 in the last matchup on Friday. Obi Toppin led the Pacers with 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 21.

The Thunder are 36-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Isaiah Joe leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Pacers have gone 21-20 away from home. Indiana has a 22-15 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is shooting 48.4% and averaging 21.6 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

