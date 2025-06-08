Thornton, Burton, Billings have double-doubles as Valkyries beat Aces to snap 4-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Veronica Burton and Monique Billings also had double-doubles…

Burton added 14 points, a career-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Billings finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Cecilia Zandalasini scored a career-high 18 points for Golden State and Kate Martin had 12 for the expansion Valkyries, who set a franchise record for points in a game.

Thornton found Martin for a layup with a minute left in the first quarter to give the Valkyries the lead for good and Thornton’s 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining in the second made it 31-21. Las Vegas trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

A’ja Wilson scored 17 for Las Vegas (4-3) and Chelsea Gray had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Rookie Aaliyah Nye hit three 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 13 points, her second consecutive game in double figures.

FEVER 70, SKY 52

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points, Natasha Howard added 13 and Indiana never trailed as the Fever beat Chicago.

Indiana (4-4), which beat Washington 85-76 last time out to snap a three-game skid, have won back-to-back games and are 2-2 without injured star Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with four points on 2-of-7 shooting for the Sky (2-5). Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen scored eight points apiece.

Aari McDonald, who hit three 3-pointers, finished with 12 points and three steals for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.

STORM 89, MERCURY 77

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 22 of her 26 points in the second half, Gabby Williams hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Seattle beat Phoenix.

Diggins missed her first seven field-goal attempts but scored 12 in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth. Her 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave Seattle an eight-point lead with less than five minutes to play before she hit a jumper and another 3 that made it 84-72 with 2:27 left.

Williams made 8 of 10 from the field and had a season-high seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Storm (5-4).

Satou Sabally led Phoenix (6-4) with 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting. Lexi Held added 14 points.

