The Chiefs beat ACT Brumbies and will face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Hamilton-based Chiefs will travel to Christchurch to play the Crusaders in next weekend’s Super Rugby final after beating the ACT Brumbies 37-17 on Saturday to reach the title match for the third-straight year.

Winger Emoni Narawa scored two tries for the Chiefs and Corey Toole scored a double for the Brumbies as each side scored three tries.

Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie separated the teams, kicking six penalties and two conversions for 22 points to surpass 200 points for the season.

Fullback Josh Jacomb scored the Chiefs’ third try in the 64th minute to establish a 20-point margin and McKenzie’s try-saving tackle on Tom Wright two minutes later snuffed out a potential Brumbies rally.

“The Brumbies came out of the blocks fast as we knew they would and I just love the way we were really composed and stuck to our game,” McKenzie said. “We put the ball in front of our forwards and our set piece was great tonight.”

The Brumbies were Australia’s last hope in the playoffs as they attempted to win the Super Rugby title for the first time since 2004. Their defeat means Australian teams are now 0-21 in Super Rugby matches in New Zealand.

The Brumbies suffered a major blow when Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio failed a head injury assessment in the 11th minute. The kicking game was integral to the Brumbies’ plan and while they used it to keep pressure on the Chiefs and to gain field position, Lolesio’s early departure was a turning point.

The Brumbies had the Chiefs under defensive pressure for long periods in both halves but while hooker Billy Pollard opened the scoring with a try from a lineout drive in the 15th minute the Chiefs were later able to neutralize that threat.

Pollard’s early try followed his double in the Brumbies’ quarterfinal win over the Wellington-based Hurricanes. He finishes with 11 tries for the season as does Toole, who scored his tries on either side of halftime.

Narawa scored his first try in the 20th minute, picking the ball up from the base of an attacking ruck and scything through the Brumbies’ defense.

Toole scored off a precise cross-kick from replacement flyhalf Jack Debreczeni, who previously played for the Chiefs. But penalties to McKenzie gave the Chiefs a 19-12 lead at halftime.

Toole scored three minutes after the restart after a lone dash down the left-wing touch. The Brumbies were right in the match at that point, trailing 19-17.

But Narawa scored his second four minutes later to begin a run of 18 unanswered points by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will now attempt to go one step further after losing in the final to the Crusaders and the Blues in each of the last two years. They will attempt in Christchurch next Saturday to win their third Super Rugby title and first since 2013 which the Crusaders are seeking their 13th championship.

