Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady signs a second $1 million-plus NIL deal, AP source says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady has signed another $1 million-plus NIL deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

ESPN first reported the deal.

“I’m thrilled that a player of the caliber of NiJa Canady can take advantage of her success and her hard work that she’s given to the sport and given to the school that she’s at,” Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said after Texas claimed the national title with a 10-4 win over the Red Raiders in the decisive Game 3 of the championship series on Friday night.

News of the name, image and likeness deal broke hours before Canady was set to pitch in the final game. She lasted one inning and gave up five runs on five hits.

Canady signed a similar deal with Texas Tech last year after she had led Stanford to the World Series semifinals two straight years. She didn’t directly address either deal, but noted that her success has come with some negative attention as the sport has grown.

“I feel like more eyes are on the sport,” she said, “Of course, that comes with positives and negatives. There’s always like, negative attention that comes with it. But I feel like for the whole and just growing the sport and just giving younger girls something to look up to — it means a lot.”

Despite the rough finish, she led the nation in wins with 34 and threw every pitch in Tech’s first five World Series games. Glasco said her success and the exposure she has brought the school has made it all worthwhile.

“I’m not an expert,” Glasco said. “ Somebody could really do an in-depth study. But I have no doubt it (the first deal) would exceed a million dollars of value. I think it was of great value for our school.”

Glasco said there has been too much negative attention brought to the money Canady has earned.

“I found it almost insulting to her at times when I listened to broadcasts how much they talked about it because, like I said, I don’t hear it when we talk about — when we watch a men’s basketball game or a men’s football game, and to me that’s not right,” Glasco said. “That shouldn’t be that way.”

