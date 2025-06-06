Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech hoops and football coaches cheering Red Raiders at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas Tech and two of its biggest supporters returned to Devon Park for Game 3 of…

Texas Tech and two of its biggest supporters returned to Devon Park for Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series on Friday night, this time with a national championship in mind.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were back to cheer on the Red Raiders, who forced a final game when they beat Texas 4-3 in Game 2 behind another complete game from ace NiJaree Canady.

Also in attendance were Red Raiders football coach Joey McGuire and men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland.

Both Texas and Texas Tech are seeking their first national title. It is Texas Tech’s first appearance in the World Series.

“Come on!!! Let’s go!” Mahomes posted on social media during Thursday’s game, which started 50 minutes late because of storms.

Mahomes and his wife were animated and seemingly in full “sports fan” mode throughout the game. He appeared to be as involved in the game as he was in all his Super Bowl appearances, standing, clapping, yelling and encouraging the Red Raiders, hanging on every pitch.

Prior to Game 1 on Wednesday, Mahomes gifted each Texas Tech player with a letterman-style jacket and a pair of shoes in Texas Tech Colors.

“First off, I love Texas Tech and everything Texas Tech’s about,” Mahomes told ESPN on Thursday from an extension of the press box at Devon Park. “To have Nija here along with the other girls has been fun to watch. I’ve always loved softball and watching it. I’m happy it’s been back in the Olympics and happy to have them here in Oklahoma City.”

