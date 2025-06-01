Terrell’s 3 RBIs help Auburn beat Stetson 8-5, advance to regional’s championship round

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bub Terrell had two doubles and three RBIs, Eric Snow also had two doubles and drove…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bub Terrell had two doubles and three RBIs, Eric Snow also had two doubles and drove in two runs and No. 4 national seed Auburn beat Stetson 7-5 at the Auburn Regional on Saturday night.

Auburn (39-18) can clinch a berth in the super regionals with a victory Sunday over the winner of an elimination game between second-seeded N.C. State and the No. 3 seed Hatters (41-20). The Wolfpack or Hatters would have to beat the host Tigers twice to win the regional.

Cooper McMurray led off the second inning with a double off Stetson starter James Hays (4-1) and, after Lucas Steele lined out, Snow and Terrell hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Ike Irish and McMurray added consecutive run-scoring doubles in the third to make it 4-0.

Evan Griffis scored when Isaiah Barkett grounded out to make it a three-run game going into the fourth, when Jordan Taylor and Landon Russel each had an RBI single to trim Stetson’s deficit to 4-3.

McMurray led off the fifth with a double and scored when Snow doubled to left center and Terrell hit a two-RBI double in the seventh to give Auburn a 7-3 lead.

Danny Perez drew a two-out walk and scored on a double by Barkett before a single by Jayden Hilton made it 7-5 heading to the eighth.

Irish hit a lead-off home run in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Samuel Dutton (7-3) gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings and Ryan Hetzler allowed five hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings for his eighth save of the season.

