Swimming world body to banish athletes and supporters of doping-fueled event in Las Vegas

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimmers and officials who compete in and support a doping-fueled sports event planned in Las Vegas…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Swimmers and officials who compete in and support a doping-fueled sports event planned in Las Vegas will be banished from the sport, the governing body World Aquatics said on Tuesday.

Organizers of the Enhanced Games scheduled next May promise $1 million bonuses for athletes who beat world record times over sprint distances in the pool or on the track. Weightlifting also is on the program.

A small group of past Olympic swimmers, including three-time medalist James Magnussen of Australia, are among athletes who signed up for the event that aims to push limits beyond the rules of clean sport.

“Those who enable doped sport are not welcome at World Aquatics or our events,” its president Husain al-Musallam said in a statement after the decision.

The new rule targets those who “support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices that may include prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods,” the world swim body said.

“This ineligibility would apply to roles such as athlete, coach, team official, administrator, medical support staff, or government representative.”

Enhanced Games organizers had a launch event last month for the inaugural event at a Vegas resort, with plans for a year-round training base. Athletes are not subject to doping tests though they should have their health monitored.

The project also involves selling personalized programs of supplements and substances to people who pay a refundable $99 deposit. One investment group is backed by Donald Trump Jr.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has criticized the idea first touted in 2023 as dangerous and irresponsible.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.