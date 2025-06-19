Super Rugby final: the Chiefs take on the Crusaders’ unbeaten home playoff record

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Chiefs are aiming to send head coach Clayton McMillan out on a winning note…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Chiefs are aiming to send head coach Clayton McMillan out on a winning note when they face the Crusaders on Saturday in the Super Rugby Pacific final.

McMillan will leave New Zealand after the final to coach Munster in Ireland. He has guided the Hamilton- based Chiefs to the final in each of the last three seasons but doesn’t yet have a title to show for it.

The Chiefs have made the pace throughout the season, finishing in first place at the end of the regular season. They stumbled in the first round of playoffs, losing to the Auckland-based Blues, but returned in the semifinals as the highest-ranked loser.

The Chiefs beat the Canberra-based Brumbies 37-17 in last weekend’s semis and now take on the Crusaders, a franchise with a daunting 31-0 record in home playoffs since Super Rugby began in 1996.

They have named an unchanged starting 15 for the final, which includes 10 All Blacks. There are two changes on the bench, where All Blacks prop Aiden Ross and winger Etene Nanai-Seturo return to add more experience.

“We’ve built real continuity across the season and that will serve us well in Christchurch,” McMillan said. “The Crusaders have proven time and again that they know how to lift in finals footy.

“They’re clinical, composed and proud of their home record. We’re ready for a good final fight.”

The Chiefs beat the Crusaders twice during the regular season, once last year and twice in 2023.

“We don’t have any fear about going down to Christchurch and playing the Crusaders,” McMillan said. “We’re one team that’s had our fair share of success down there.

“We know it’s not going to be easy. They’ve got a formidable record and are a quality team.”

The Chiefs players are determined after reaching the championship match in each of the last two seasons to take the next step and to win the title for the first time since 2013.

“Do it for (McMillan),” All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie said. “Do it for the region. Do it for our fans and our families.

“The support we’ve had throughout the year has been amazing. We’ve been disappointed in the last few years where we haven’t quite been able to win a final. So it’s not only just doing it for guys who are leaving, it’s also for guys who have been here in the past.”

The Crusaders will try to win the Super Rugby title for the 13th time. They won the title in seven straight seasons under Scott Robertson but slumped last year, winning only four matches under new head coach Rob Penney.

Crusaders management ignored pressure to replace Penney at the end of last season and that decision has been vindicated with another final appearance.

The Crusaders scrum is a major strength and will be bolstered on Saturday by the return of All Blacks loosehead prop Tamaiti Williams, who missed the 21-14 semifinal win over the Blues. Winger Chay Fihaki is sidelined with a concussion and will be replaced by Macca Springer, who will play on the left wing, Sevu Reece on the right.

Penney said the club’s past record will have no part in the final.

“History is history … we’re not even thinking about that,” he said. “We’re just thinking about the contest ahead of us. We’re at home in front of our people and it’s going to be such a magic occasion.”

