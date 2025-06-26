Suns’ revamped front office has busy 2 days, grabs Rasheer Fleming with first pick of second round

The Phoenix Suns’ revamped front office had a busy NBA draft. First-year general manager Brian Gregory continued an aggressive rebuild…

First-year general manager Brian Gregory continued an aggressive rebuild Thursday night, moving up to the first pick of the second round in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and selecting Saint Joseph’s forward Rasheer Fleming, who surprisingly fell out of the first round the night before.

The 6-foot-9 Fleming figures to compete for minutes immediately, joining a core that includes four-time All-Star Devin Booker, No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach and guards Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who were added as part of a proposed trade that will eventually send 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

The Suns also had the No. 29 pick on Wednesday, but dealt that selection and a 2029 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams. The 7-foot Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds last season but has struggled with a myriad of injuries during his three years in the NBA.

Finally, Phoenix used the No. 41 pick to add Kentucky’s Koby Brea after a proposed trade with the Warriors. Brea made 43.5% of his 3-pointers last season.

The rest of the NBA’s Pacific Division was quiet by comparison.

Sacramento traded into the first round, adding Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the No. 24 selection. The 23-year-old guard is a mature prospect who should be able to help the Kings immediately. They also selected Stanford center Maxime Maynaud at No. 42.

The Los Angeles Clippers took Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the No. 30 pick, which was the final selection of the first round. The 7-foot shot blocker played last season at Penn State after two years at Northern Illinois. The Clippers also acquired the No. 50 pick from the Knicks and added Nevada guard Kobe Sanders, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers moved up to the No. 36 pick in a trade with the Timberwolves, grabbing Arkansas forward Adou Thiero. The Lakers sent the No. 45 pick and cash to Minnesota.

Golden State took Australian forward Alex Toohey with the No. 52 selection after acquiring the pick in a proposed deal with the Suns. They also took Florida guard Will Richard at No. 56 after a proposed deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Phoenix Suns

Needs: The Suns have struggled at point guard since trading Chris Paul to the Wizards in 2023 in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to the desert. They also need athletic wings who play good defense and big guys who can provide rim protection.

Who they drafted: Maluach was arguably the draft’s top interior defender and immediately provides the Suns with a presence in the paint. Williams — added by trade — is still just 23 and has loads of talent if he can stay healthy. Fleming figures to be in the rotation immediately and his 7-foot-5 wingspan should be very useful.

NBA comparisons: The dream is that Maluach turns into something similar to Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, an eight-time All-Defensive team selection and a three-time All-Star.

Sacramento Kings

Needs: Trading point guard De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs midway through last season left a huge void in the backcourt, one that became more evident with each game. Devin Carter was drafted 13th overall in 2024 but spent most of his rookie season in the G League.

Who they drafted: Clifford is more of a scorer than playmaker, a solid 6-6, 202-pound guard who can also play small forward. In addition to his versatility on offense, Clifford brings a defensive mentality that the Kings desperately need. Raynaud is a late bloomer and a skilled big man who is an intriguing prospect.

NBA comparisons: Clifford is reminiscent of a guard like Knicks standout Josh Hart, who provides a versatile offensive game, defense and toughness.

Los Angeles Clippers

Needs: The Clippers needed a defensive-minded big man to spell veteran center Ivica Zubac and give them another rim protector. Zubac played a career-high 2,654 minutes last season, and the Clippers didn’t have another true center on their roster. The Clippers also needed a point guard with James Harden turning 36 in August and holding a player option for next season.

Who they drafted: The Clippers made Niederhauser the first Penn State player ever drafted in the first round. The 7-foot, 250-pound Switzerland native averaged 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and led the Big Ten Conference with 2.3 blocks per game last season. An elite shot blocker on the defensive end, he also shot a team-high 61.1% from the field for the Nittany Lions. Niederhauser transferred to Penn State for his junior year after spending his first two seasons at Northern Illinois.

NBA comparisons: JaVale McGee. Like McGee, Niederhauser projects to be one of the NBA’s elite shot-blockers who can finish around the rim on the offensive end.

Golden State Warriors

Needs: Golden State could use a rim protector or point-of-attack defender.

Who they drafted: The 6-foot-8, 223-pound Toohey recently earned the Australian NBL Next Generation Award during his second professional season with the Sydney Kings. He averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists over 30 games playing 22.9 minutes. Richard averaged 13.3 points last season for the Gators, who won the national title in April.

Los Angeles Lakers

Needs: The Lakers’ biggest offseason need is a well-rounded center. Los Angeles has a strong history of identifying overlooked talent in the past decade, including undrafted free agent Austin Reaves, G League player Alex Caruso and second-round picks Larry Nance Jr., Ivica Zubac and Max Christie.

Who they drafted: The 6-foot-6 Thiero is a little raw, but is also considered one of the best pure athletes in the entire draft.

AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham and Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

