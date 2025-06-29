Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At Summit Racing Equipment Motorsport Park Norwalk, Ohio Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican;…

Sunday

At Summit Racing Equipment Motorsport Park

Norwalk, Ohio

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Tony Stewart; 4. Shawn Langdon; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Josh Hart; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Lex Joon; 12. Doug Foley; 13. Scott Farley; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Kyle Wurtzel.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Dave Richards; 8. Bob Tasca III; 9. Chad Green; 10. Dale Creasy Jr.; 11. Alexis DeJoria; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Spencer Hyde; 14. J.R. Todd; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Hunter Green.

Pro Stock

1. Cory Reed; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Matt Hartford; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Cody Coughlin; 7. Greg Stanfield; 8. Eric Latino; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Mason McGaha; 13. Jeg Coughlin; 14. Deric Kramer; 15. Derrick Reese; 16. Val Smeland.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. John Hall; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Jianna Evaristo; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Angie Smith; 8. Ron Tornow; 9. Steve Johnson; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Chase Van Sant; 12. Odolph Daniels; 13. Wesley Wells.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Clay Millican, 3.817, 331.94 def. Dan Mercier, 4.930, 159.87; Brittany Force, 4.291, 292.77 def. Lex Joon, 4.552, 203.28; Tony Stewart, 3.894, 270.70 def. Kyle Wurtzel, 9.960, 88.86; Doug Kalitta, 3.816, 327.43 def. Antron Brown, 3.903, 322.50; Justin Ashley, 3.880, 318.39 def. Scott Farley, 4.872, 190.83; Shawn Langdon, 3.872, 307.09 def. Doug Foley, 4.721, 162.08; Steve Torrence, 3.939, 313.73 def. Shawn Reed, 4.000, 285.77; Josh Hart, 3.907, 323.50 def. Spencer Massey, 6.803, 99.81.

Quarterfinals

Stewart, 3.908, 318.77 def. Torrence, 5.113, 143.89; Ashley, 3.902, 318.47 def. Hart, 3.976, 320.28; Langdon, 3.906, 312.35 def. Force, 3.953, 302.41; Millican, 3.912, 314.83 def. Kalitta, 3.900, 324.36.

Semifinals

Millican, 3.958, 306.33 def. Stewart, 3.974, 307.72; Ashley, 3.935, 317.57 def. Langdon, 4.008, 310.41.

Final

Ashley, 3.931, 317.34 def. Millican, 3.922, 322.34.

Funny Car

First Round

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.976, 325.06 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 8.289, 86.09; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 4.033, 323.04 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.094, 317.05; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.057, 319.37 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.917, 165.90; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.980, 324.75 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.675, 183.05; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 4.004, 325.53 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 8.530, 80.88; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.196, 280.60 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.703, 225.52; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.075, 319.75 def. Hunter Green, Charger, 10.050, 69.55; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.967, 324.20 def. Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 7.546, 80.34.

Quarterfinals

Prock, 4.025, 315.78 def. Tasca III, 8.385, 89.94; Pedregon, 8.864, 85.01 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Red Light; Hagan, 4.088, 308.28 def. Beckman, 4.087, 316.90; Capps, 4.005, 322.65 def. Richards, 7.904, 94.60.

Semifinals

Hagan, 4.127, 297.22 def. Pedregon, 4.148, 298.27; Prock, 4.091, 307.30 def. Capps, 4.089, 309.34.

Final

Prock, 4.064, 318.54 def. Hagan, 4.099, 309.42.

Pro Stock

First Round

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.633, 206.10 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.619, 206.04; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 206.67 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.651, 205.72; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.629, 206.83 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.660, 205.54; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.591, 207.40 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.625, 205.29; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.581, 207.69 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 8.440, 116.19; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.574, 206.73 def. Derrick Reese, Ford Mustang, 6.697, 205.01; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.580, 207.75 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.638, 207.15; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.612, 206.61 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.641, 207.37.

Quarterfinals

Reed, 6.622, 207.75 def. G. Stanfield, 6.689, 206.45; Glenn, 6.617, 207.18 def. C. Coughlin, 6.662, 206.42; Hartford, 6.596, 208.10 def. Latino, Broke; Anderson, 6.594, 207.27 def. A. Stanfield, 6.629, 207.94.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.638, 207.02 def. Hartford, 9.986, 96.72; Reed, 6.640, 207.08 def. Anderson, 8.855, 110.82.

Final

Reed, 6.648, 207.30 def. Glenn, 15.852, 52.42.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Tony Stewart, 848; 2. Shawn Langdon, 796; 3. Justin Ashley, 771; 4. Doug Kalitta, 661; 5. Antron Brown, 630; 6. Brittany Force, 592; 7. Steve Torrence, 569; 8. Clay Millican, 537; 9. Josh Hart, 451; 10. Shawn Reed, 398.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 838; 2. Jack Beckman, 711; 3. Paul Lee, 646; 4. Ron Capps, 629; 5. Matt Hagan, 616; 6. (tie) J.R. Todd, 530; Daniel Wilkerson, 530; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 468; 9. Bob Tasca III, 447; 10. Chad Green, 445.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 878; 2. Dallas Glenn, 828; 3. Matt Hartford, 565; 4. Cory Reed, 521; 5. Eric Latino, 417; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 383; 7. Deric Kramer, 350; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 317; 9. Mason McGaha, 316; 10. Cody Coughlin, 294.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 628; 2. Matt Smith, 532; 3. Richard Gadson, 517; 4. Angie Smith, 356; 5. John Hall, 327; 6. Chase Van Sant, 296; 7. Steve Johnson, 278; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 272; 9. Chris Bostick, 250; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 237.

