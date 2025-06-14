Storm send Li Yueru to Wings following her trade request

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm traded center Li Yueru to the Dallas Wings on Saturday for two future draft…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm traded center Li Yueru to the Dallas Wings on Saturday for two future draft picks.

Li, 26, averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over 8.7 minutes in nine games with the Storm this season. She joined Seattle in the offseason following a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

Two weeks ago, iHeart Women’s Sports reported that Li’s representatives told the Storm she wanted to be traded. The team made good on that request by moving Li to Dallas, which was in need of a center. The Storm received a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027.

The Wings are currently without centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder, who are both away because of national team obligations. Guard/forward Kaila Charles, who had averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11 games, was waived Saturday.

Dallas has a seven-game losing streak after blowing an 11-point lead in the final 3:34 of an 88-84 loss at Las Vegas on Friday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.