Stevens scores 23 as Sparks beat Fever 85-75, ending four-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Azura Stevens scored 23 points, Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks ended a four-game losing streak by beating the short-handed Indiana Fever 85-75 on Thursday night.

Indiana played without Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury. Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned on June 14 and scored 32 points to help the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty.

Plum made a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to give Los Angeles a 67-66 lead, its first since the opening minute of the second quarter. She added two free throws on their next possession to cap a 21-8 run spanning the third-quarter break.

Los Angeles sealed it by grabbing two offensive rebounds with under a minute to play. Dearica Hamby was fouled while making a layup to give the Sparks a 79-75 lead. She missed the free throw but Stevens grabbed it and completed a three-point play to make it 81-75 with 49 seconds left.

Hamby and Rickea Jackson each scored 14 points for Los Angeles (5-11).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (7-8) with 20 points and Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

MYSTICS 94, ACES 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Sug Sutton added 17 and short-handed Washington beat Las Vegas for its third straight victory.

Washington played without leading scorer Brittney Sykes, who is averaging 19.6 points per game, for the second straight game with a right lower leg injury. Guard Jade Melbourne left in the first quarter and did not return after getting hit in the face.

Lucy Olsen came off the bench and scored 14 points in 37 minutes for Washington (8-8). Shakira Austin had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and nine boards.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (7-8) with 22 points. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored 13, and Jewell Loyd added 11.

Washington opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 62-44 lead. The lead increased to 22 points, 79-57, later in the frame on Sutton’s 3-pointer.

