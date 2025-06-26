St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play in game 4 of series

Chicago Cubs (47-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-37, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (47-33, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-37, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-0); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -139, Cardinals +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 2-1.

St. Louis has a 26-16 record in home games and a 44-37 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Chicago has a 22-18 record on the road and a 47-33 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .256, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 12 for 41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 20 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

