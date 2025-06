Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 1, Oklahoma City

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 1, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Cincinnati (12:40 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 1

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: Chicago at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: The CONCAFA SC vs. AFC Bournemouth, Group F, Cary, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Seleccion Potrero vs. Trident FC, Group L, Cary, N.C.

Noon

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Club America vs. Drip FC, Group C, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Munich

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: Hashtag United vs. Pasha Luxury FC, Group I, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: West Ham United vs. Villarreal, Group G, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: The CONCAFA SC vs. Real Athletico, Group F, Cary, N.C.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Doubles Coverage, Paris

7:30 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinal, Paris

10 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinal, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinal, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Juniors Quarterfinals

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed Doubles Final, Paris

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — FIVB Volleyball Nations League Pool Play: U.S. vs. Italy, Pool 2, Rio De Janeiro

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Washington

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Phoenix

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.