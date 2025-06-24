Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 25 MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage:…

Wednesday, June 25

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft: First Round, New York

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Indy at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, Group E, Seattle

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, Group E, Seattle

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: China vs. U.S., Pool 5, Chicago

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas

