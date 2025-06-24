Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 25

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, June 25
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati (7:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati
11:30 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — 2025 NBA Draft: First Round, New York
ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft: First Round, New York
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Indy at Tampa Bay
9 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, Group E, Seattle
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, Group E, Seattle
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: China vs. U.S., Pool 5, Chicago
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Las Vegas
