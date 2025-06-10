Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, June 11 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 10 a.m. NBATV — Playoffs:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 11

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Playoffs: Alahi Tripoli vs. Armee Patrotique Rwandaise, Semifinal, Pretoria, Tshwane

1 p.m.

NBATV — Playoffs: Al Ittihad Alexandria vs. Club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, Semifinal, Pretoria, Tshwane

CHARITY BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR Texas at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

7:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Louisville City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: Ukraine vs. U.S., Pool 2, Rio De Janeiro

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.