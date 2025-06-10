Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 11

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 11
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Playoffs: Alahi Tripoli vs. Armee Patrotique Rwandaise, Semifinal, Pretoria, Tshwane
1 p.m.
NBATV — Playoffs: Al Ittihad Alexandria vs. Club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, Semifinal, Pretoria, Tshwane
CHARITY BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: Democrats vs. Republicans, Washington
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR Texas at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)
7:40 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa, Quarterfinal – Leg 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Louisville City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: Ukraine vs. U.S., Pool 2, Rio De Janeiro
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.