Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, June 3 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. TBS — Cleveland at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 3

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

TRUTV — Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

TRUTV — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. Guyana, Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

1 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. England, Group C, Barcelona Spain

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

8 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Jamaica, St. Louis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Doubles Coverage, Paris

11 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Doubles Coverage, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Indiana

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Seattle

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.