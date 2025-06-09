Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, June 10 MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m. TBS — N.Y. Yankees…

Tuesday, June 10

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Hungary, Mardakan, Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Malta, Group G, Groningen, Netherlands

5:05 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Shield International Friendly: New Zealand vs. Ukraine, Toronto

8 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.

8:35 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Shield International Friendly: Canada vs. Ivory Coast, Toronto

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Bandits, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New York

