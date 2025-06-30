Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 1

(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, July 1
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)
8 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
TRUTV — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC
9 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, Round of 16, Atlanta
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London (Match Point)
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Minnesota
_____
