Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 1 MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m. MLBN — N.Y. Yankees…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 1

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto (3:05 p.m.)

8 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

TRUTV — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC

9 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, Round of 16, Atlanta

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London (Match Point)

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.