Sports on TV for Thursday, June 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney

CFL FOOTBLL

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Winnipeg

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Broadmoor Golf Club (East Course), Colorado Springs, Colo.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft: Second Round, New York

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Juventus vs. Manchester City, Group G, Orlando, Fla.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Juventus vs. Manchester City, Group G, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Commerce City, Colo.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Commerce City, Colo.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Indiana

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.