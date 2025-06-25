Sports on TV for Thursday, June 26

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, June 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney
CFL FOOTBLL
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Winnipeg
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Broadmoor Golf Club (East Course), Colorado Springs, Colo.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft: Second Round, New York
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Juventus vs. Manchester City, Group G, Orlando, Fla.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Juventus vs. Manchester City, Group G, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Commerce City, Colo.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Commerce City, Colo.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at Indiana
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas
