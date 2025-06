Sports on TV for Thursday, June 19

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, June 19 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 6:05 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Fremantle

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Geelong

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TBD

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: LSU vs. Arkansas, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Detroit (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Toronto (3:05 p.m.) OR Cleveland at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay (7:35 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Houston at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Miami vs. Porto, Group A, Atlanta

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Miami vs. Porto, Group A, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, Group D, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Group D, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: U.S. vs. Poland, Pool 6, Belgrade, Serbia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Golden State

