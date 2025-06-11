Sports on TV for Thursday, June 12

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, June 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament – Semifinals: Welterweights & Featherweights, Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — NHL Awards Show 2025
TRUTV — NHL Awards Show 2025
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Bandits, Sulphur, La.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals
